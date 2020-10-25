TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian Embassy in contact with family of teenager who died as result of Armenian shelling

24 October 2020 [20:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan is in contact with the relatives of a Russian teenager who died as a result of the Armenian shelling, Trend reports citing the embassy.

"On October 24 of this year, a citizen of Russia Artur Mayakov, born in 2007, died from wounds received as a result of a missile attack on Ganja on October 17. The embassy is in contact with the family and friends of the deceased and expresses deep condolences to them," said in a message from the embassy on Twitter.

As reported, 13-year-old Russian citizen was wounded on October 17 as a result of Armenia's missile attack on Ganja, and died on October 24.

