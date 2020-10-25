Armenia's hopes that Russia to help it fight against Azerbaijan doomed to fail - expert

By Trend

The Russian leadership makes it clear that while the situation concerns only Nagorno-Karabakh - the generally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, Russia will not interfere in this conflict, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of International Relations in the Post-Soviet Space of St. Petersburg State University Niyazi Niyazov told Trend.

The expert notes that the statement of Vladimir Putin regarding the Karabakh clashes testifies to the fact that all hopes of Armenia that Russia will help in the confrontation with Azerbaijan are doomed to fail.

“I think, even if we assume that Azerbaijan starts to strike legitimate targets on the territory of Armenia [in response to the shelling of its territories], Russia will not openly interfere in this confrontation on the side of Armenia. Everyone understands perfectly well that the hotbed of tension was created by the regime of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and the resolution of this conflict, unfortunately, now only by force will lead to the establishment of a relative peace in the region," Niyazov added.