Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Countries supports Azerbaijan

By Trend





Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hadi Soleimanpour sent a letter to the Deputy Chairman, Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov, Trend reports on Oct.23.

In his letter, Soleimanpour expressed deep concern over the recent violation of the ceasefire and the escalation of tension in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, which poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

"I express my deep condolences to the government of Azerbaijan, our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, especially the families of heroic soldiers who fell martyrs, defending their homeland and people,” he said. “I also express my deep concern over the violation of international humanitarian law by the recent attacks on civilians in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja located far from the conflict zone.”

“As a regional economic organization, one of the important members of which is Azerbaijan, OIC is fully aware of the importance of peace and stability in the region for achieving socio-economic goals. In this regard, respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is fundamental and of great value,” concluded the secretary general.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.