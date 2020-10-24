Russian general: Karabakh conflict will continue until Pashinyan admits reality

By Trend





The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will continue until Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is forced to admit reality, the former head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Treaty Department, Lieutenant General Yevgeny Buzhinsky told Russia's Pravda.ru website, Trend reports.

According to Buzhinsky, the reality is that Armenia holds the territories of Azerbaijan, and they must be returned.

"Pashinyan wants to continue the status quo, which was before September 27, but this is already impossible," he noted.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.