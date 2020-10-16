Mehriban Aliyeva slams killing of four Azerbaijani civilians in Armenian attack on cemetery in Tartar

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has slammed the killing of four Azerbaijani civilians in Armenian attack on the cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar city on October 15.

“How one should be inhuman, merciless and morally degraded to deliberately shell the funeral procession in the cemetery? I urge the international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia and I express my condolences to families and relatives of those who lost their lives. May Allah rest their souls!” Aliyeva wrote in her Instagram account yesterday.

Armenia hit Azerbaijani civilians visiting a cemetery in Tartar on October 15. Four civilians were killed and five others were injured in the attack.

Armenia has continued targeting Azerbaijan's densely-populated civilian areas despite the Russian-mediated humanitarian truce that was reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers and entered force on October 10.

Armenian forces launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others – including local officials - on October 14.

Armenia also launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest populated Ganja city, killing ten civilians and injuring 35 others on the night leading to October 11. Ganja is located far from the conflict zone and is home to over half a million people.

Azerbaijan's other districts along the line of contact have also been continuously shelled despite the truce. Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that over 2,000 projectiles fall on Tartar on a daily basis.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.







