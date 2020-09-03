OSCE PA concerned with illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani territories

By Trend





The members of the leadership (Bureau) of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) expressed concern at a meeting held on September 2 about the illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Trend reports.

The Bureau's members are also concerned by the intensity of provocations committed by the aggressor country against Azerbaijan in recent months.

A press release published on the results of the online meeting of the Bureau of the assembly on the OSCE PA website said that OSCE PA President, Giorgi Tsereteli touched upon issues related to the ongoing conflicts in the OSCE region, the escalation that has occurred in recent months on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the illegal border process continuing on the territory of Georgia, and the continuation of the illegal occupation of the territories of Ukraine.

The Bureau members also discussed the existing prospects for the OSCE PA to contribute to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the latest situation in the US, and Belarus, the importance of eliminating the consequences created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release said that OSCE PA Vice-President, Azay Guliyev, touching upon the current situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, informed the Bureau members about the letters addressed to President Tsereteli and heads of delegations of several countries on the OSCE PA.

The vice president of the OSCE PA noted that these letters contain a call to support a just resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict under international law and the principles of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act.

The official information disseminated by the OSCE PA in the press in connection with the Bureau meeting contains the protest of the vice-president of the structure against the policy of Armenia on the illegal settlement of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

OSCE PA Vice-President Azay Guliyev raised the issue of resettlement of Lebanese Armenians by Armenia to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan after the recent explosion in Beirut and expressed concern in this regard.

At this meeting, along with the listed issues, the facts of Armenia's provocation against Azerbaijan in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz and the arming of Armenia by Russia were also discussed.

The expression of the attitude of the OSCE PA to the provocative activities carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan is of particular importance for giving a more adequate assessment of the aggressor country by the international community and protecting the fair position of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.