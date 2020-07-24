Sami Yusuf voices support for Azerbaijan amid Armenian aggression

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous Azerbaijani singer Sami Yusuf has supported Azerbaijan amid Armenian provocation on the border that resulted in the killing of Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian.

The musician shared a series of posts with hashtags "Karabakh is Azerbaijan", "Let's pray for Azerbaijan", etc. on his social networks.

The singer joined all those calling for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of Armenian aggression toward Azerbaijan.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Three Azerbaijani servicemen died while thwarting the Armenian attack.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks and by downing three Armenian UAVs.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16.

Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

The British musician of Azerbaijani origin believes that all traditions in the world are expressions of the same essential spiritual truth and it is no surprise that the singer turns to traditional music as a means of conveying this message.

The positive message of his lyrics gives voice to a collective yearning for peace and harmony, and his use of global rhythms and melodies united by spiritual vision captivates listeners worldwide.

Sami Yusuf uses his fame to help people through his humanitarian activities such as the World Food Program. In 2014, The United Nations appointed Sami Yusuf the Global Ambassador against Hunger. In 2015 Sami Yusuf promoted the world’s first interfaith anthem, a song called “The Gift of Love”, to mark the World Interfaith Harmony Week.

