European Union bans Armenian-based airlines over safety concerns

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The European Union has banned all airlines certified in Armenia from flying to the union over safety concerns, the European Commission’s website reported on June 2.

After assessing Armenia’s safety oversight capabilities, the European Commission has decided that the country’s air carriers do not meet international safety standards, therefore, added Armenian airlines to its list of unsafe carriers, according to the information posted in the organization's website.

Thus, as a result of the update EU Air Safety List, six Armenian air carriers and Armenian Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) have been banned from flying to the bloc. The list includes “Aircompany” Armenia, “Armenia Airways”, “Armenian Helicopters”, “Atlantis Armenian Airlines”, “Atlantis European Airways”, “Mars Avia” and “Skyball”.

The EU “stands ready to cooperate and invest in Armenia to improve its aviation safety,” European Transport Commissioner Adina V?lean said in an emailed statement on Tuesday in Brussels.

According to the EU Commissioner for Transport Adina V?lean, the EU Air Safety List should be used as an instrument that helps airlines and countries listed reassess and improve their flying standards.

“The decision to include the Armenian carriers on the EU Air Safety List has been made based on the unanimous opinion delivered by the Air Safety Committee. The Commission, with the assistance of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, stands ready to cooperate and invest in Armenia to improve its aviation safety”, V?lean added.

It should be noted that owing to the newly updated list, a total of 96 airlines have banned from flying to the EU.