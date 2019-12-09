Minister: Baku must prove to world that its worthy of 'creative city' title

By Trend





Baku must prove to the world that it deserves the title of a creative city in the design field, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made the remark at the presentation of the Creative Azerbaijan website and a panel discussion on the topic “Creative Industry: New Opportunities for Sustainable Development and Employment” at the Baku Convention Center, Trend reports Dec. 9.

The minister said that the creative industry on a global scale over the past 10 years has made invaluable contribution to the development of society.

“Thanks to the policy pursued in recent years by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, in every region of the republic, in all cities and districts, work on improvement and reconstruction is underway, and new jobs are being created,” Garayev noted. “Naturally, this process was possible thanks to the creative potential of the people, love for the motherland, the unity of the people and the state. All these factors demonstrate the importance of development of creative industry in Azerbaijan.”

The minister added that this year Baku is included in the UNESCO list of “Network of Creative Cities”.

“By its activity, Baku must prove to the world community that it deserves such a high rank,” Garayev said. “We all must work together in this direction, government bodies, industrial facilities and citizens should actively participate in this process. I believe that the presentation of this website is the first step in the execution of this responsible assignment.”