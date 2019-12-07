Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections

Expert and working groups have been created in Azerbaijan for the early parliamentary elections in the country, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed on Dec. 7 during Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting.

First, the meeting considered the creation of an expert group at the CEC, which will consider complaints of decisions and actions (inaction) that violate the electoral rights of citizens. After discussions, the issue was put to the vote and approved.

Then the issue of creating and determining the composition of the working group to verify the accuracy of the information in the signature sheets, as well as in the documents submitted by candidates, political parties, blocs of political parties, was discussed. After discussions, the relevant document was put to a vote and adopted.

The CEC launched the process of early parliamentary elections on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.