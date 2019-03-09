Azerbaijani army to conduct large-scale exercises

By Trend

Large-scale military exercises will be conducted in Azerbaijan under the supervision of the country's minister of defense in the period of March 11-15, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The exercises will be conducted in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The exercises will involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 500 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 300 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 20 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

In the course of the exercise, troops will fulfill tasks in preparing an offensive operation, striking an imaginary enemy in several directions, breaking through defense and defeating military groups, as well as launching missile and artillery strikes against military and strategic targets located in the enemy's defensive depth.

At the same time, combat firing will be carried out in training centers and combined-arms ranges using new weapons systems, including the practical launch of missiles.