Azerbaijani hostage transferred from Shusha to Armenia

Elnur Huseynzade, an Azerbaijani citizen who was detained Feb. 1, 2017 by Armenian servicemen in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and “imprisoned” by a decision of the illegal court of the separatist regime, was transferred from Shusha, where he was kept, to Armenia on Feb. 2, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The information about this was received from the corresponding international organizations.

From the moment of Huseynzade's detention, the issue of his release was raised before the relevant international organizations and the necessary work is underway in this direction.