Culture Ministry's delegation leaves for Albania

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's delegation is leaving for Albania to participate in the Azerbaijani Week.

An exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev will be held as part of the event, Azernews reports via the Culture Ministry.

Note that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

Recall that 2022 went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the Year of Shusha. The country's cultural capital turned 270 last year.

The cultural program also includes Natiq Rhythm Group's performance, film screening" Cloth Peddler", gala concert and dance programs.

Natiq Shirinov is a world-famous Azerbaijani percussionist and leader of the Natig Rhythm Group.

He has revolutionized naghara percussion technique by experimenting with hand drumming styles.

Natiq Shirinov is also notorious for being Azerbaijan's first rhythm composer.

His contribution to the Azerbaijani music has gained him a place among great musicians known to have set new musical trends for the 21st century.

The Cloth Peddler is a full-length Azerbaijani silent comedy based on Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta.

It tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The film has been shown in 136 countries and translated into 86 languages. Furthermore, the motion picture was re-mastered and colorized in 2013 in Los Angeles at the expense of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It is also planned to hold a number of meetings between the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Albanian officials.