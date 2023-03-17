Carpet Museum presents book by acclaimed artist

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum has hosted a presentation of the book "From Cult to Culture" by the artist, film director, Ph.D. in Philosophy, and art theorist Teymur Daimi.

The author spoke in detail about the book written for a wide range of readers interested in spirituality, faith, tradition, mysticism, and other contemporary cultural issues, Azernews reports. He also answered questions from the participants of the event and exchanged views with them.

The guests were also presented with copies of the book "From Cult to Culture".

Note that the book introduces the definition of "visual anthropological practice" as an alternative to what is traditionally called "art". Rethinking the foundations of visual practice leads the author to the conclusion that this practice did not appear to satisfy the aesthetic needs of a person, not for artistic knowledge of the world or "reverse comprehension of reality".

He argues that the purpose of visual experience since the beginning of human history has transcended both art and culture in general. This book is dedicated to revealing what is behind this phenomenal practice.

The Carpet Museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions. The museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The Carpet Museum successfully cooperates with many foreign museums and influential international organizations.

The museum also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences to attract visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities.

Around 70,608 people visited the museum last year.

Moreover, the museum has received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time and the Humay National Prize - another indicator of the museum's successful activities.