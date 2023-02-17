Lecture by Rustam Huseynov takes history enthusiasts on exciting journey to past

National Carpet Museum has organized an exciting lecture on the Shirvanshah state, Azernews reports.

During the lecture, Rustam Huseynov, a member of the Philately and Numismatics club, took history enthusiasts on an exciting journey to the past.

He revealed lots of interesting information about the silver crisis in the Middle Ages and its impact on the history and coins of the Shirvanshah state

Rustam Huseynov provided insight into the silver crisis, a phenomenon that happened in the history of Eastern countries.

At that time, the Shirvanshahs started minting their own coins, gradually creating a system of coins with different denominations that had a great impact on the entire region and became an example for neighboring countries.

The lecture aroused great interest among history enthusiasts, who avidly listened to Rustam Huseynov. Unique historical exhibits were also presented to the history buffs as part of the event.

The Carpet Museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions. The museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularisation and promotion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The Carpet Museum successfully cooperates with many foreign museums and influential international organisations.

The museum also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences to attract visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities.

In 2022, the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum has been visited by 70,608 people.

Moreover, the museum has received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time and the Humay National Prize - another indicator of the museum's successful activities.