Azerbaijani Cinematographers Union awards young filmmakers





Laman Ismayilova





The Azerbaijani Cinematographers Union has hosted a graduation ceremony for students of the Film School, Azernews reports.

The event was timed to coincide with the 84th anniversary of Azerbaijani screenwriter, film director, and People's Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov (1939 - 2022).

Some 13 students, who graduated from the course on film directing, animation, and screenwriting, were awarded diplomas by the chairman of the Azerbaijani Cinematographers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev; chairman of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar, Honored Art Worker, director-animator Firangiz Gurbanova, head of the Film School, director, screenwriter Oleg Safaraliyev.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijani Cinematographers Union focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

The union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.