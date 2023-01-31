Pan-Turkic foundation head attends official opening ceremony of 2023 European Culture Capital in Veszprem

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Afandiyeva visited the Hungarian city of Veszprem - the European Capital of Culture in 2023, Azernews reports.

The foundation president took part in the official opening ceremony along with Hungarian President Katalin Novák, Croatian President Zoran Milanovi?, Hungarian Minister of Regional Development Tibor Navracsics, Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation János Csák, Chairman of Veszprem Municipality Gyula Porga, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, the head of the representative office of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest János Hóvári, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Hungary and other officials.

Within the framework of the event, Gunay Afandiyeva met with Hungarian President Katalin Novák, Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation János Csák, and Mayor of Veszprem Municipality Gyula Porga.

The meetings hailed historic friendly ties between Hungary and the Turkic countries.

The sides praised the successful development of existing relations in modern times and discussed prospects of future cooperation.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.