National museums welcome back art aesthetes

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Countless museums across the country have reopened after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The pandemic caused widespread damage to the museum industry in general.

Art institutions had to put creative energy into finding innovative ways to engage with the public.

Now the country's museums are welcoming back art aesthetes, showcasing some of the best examples of Azerbaijani and world art.

In general, compared to 2021, 2022 saw an increase in the number of museum visitors.

This is confirmed by the statistics of several museums operating under the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

In 2022, the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum was visited by 70,608 people. In 2021, the museum was visited by only 14,398 people.

Moreover, the museum received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time and the Humay National Prize - another indicator of the museum's successful activities.

The National Art Museum also saw an increase in the number of visitors compared to the previous year. Around 25,109 art lovers viewed the museum's expositions in 2022.

Here art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Around 12,000 items are kept in storage.

The State Museum of Musical Culture and its branches were visited by 8,731 people. Some 3,203 people visited the museum branches, including Niyazi House- Museum, Gara Garayev House-Museum, Vagif Mustafazada House-Museum as well as the museum's permanent exhibition of Azerbaijani folk musical instruments.

Through its activities, the Museum of Musical Culture aims at preserving and promoting the Azerbaijani history of music.

Nearly 6,590 people visited the Azerbaijan Independence Museum. The main goal of the museum is to highlight the national independence movement of Azerbaijan at different stages of historical development.

Meanwhile, the National History Museum attracted the interest of 12,800 history lovers. The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

The total number of visitors to the National Literature Museum was 6,933, while the State Theater Museum received 1,683 visitors, and Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum - 716 people.

At the same time, 1,326 museum lovers visited Huseyn Javid House-Museum last year.

The number of museum visitors is expected to increase this year.

The year 2023 has been declared the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

Numerous national and international events are planned for this year.