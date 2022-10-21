Evenings of mugham music arouse great public interest

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been held at the International Mugham Center within evenings of mugham music, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the Mugham Center director, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, the project aims to promote this centuries-old music genre.

The concert brought together Honored Artist Sabuhi Ibayev and the laureate of the Mugham TV contest Konul Xalilzada, who stunned the audience with mugham Mahur Hindi.

Honored Artists Chinara Heydarova (qanun) and Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), as well as Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Soltan Aliyev (nagara), Vasif Yusifli (ud) and Rafael Askarov (balaban) accompanied the mugham singers.

The project "Evenings of mugham music" has been implemented since 2017. The musical project is largely covered by Baku magazine.

A series of concerts organized within the project are broadcast by Ictimai (Public) Radio.

Over the past years, mughams, like Rast, Shur, Zabul-Segah, Chakhargah, Bayaty-Shiraz, Humayun, Shushtar, Shahnaz, Orta mughams were performed on the stage of the International Mugham Center.

Along with this project, the center holds a number of projects covering various genres of music "Evenings of ashug music", "Evenings of vocal music" and others.