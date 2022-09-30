German-Russian pianist thrills Baku audience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

German-Russian pianist Kristina Miller gave a concert as part of the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the evening, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Vice-Rector for International Relations and Social Affairs of the Baku Music Academy Yegana Axundova stressed the importance of holding a traditional festival in the development of cultural bridges between countries, enriching art, presenting talented musicians and artists to the public.

Kristina Miller's performance was accompanied by the Baku Chamber Orchestra, which includes laureates of republican and international competitions and festivals.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of the USSR, Farhad Badalbayli, with the director People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yegana Axundova.

The Baku Chamber Orchestra performed under the baton of the Georgian conductor, laureate of international competitions Mirian Khukhunaishvili.

The concert featured musical works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Frederic Chopin, Benjamin Britten, and Giya Kancheli.

The 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was held in Baku on September 18-26.

Soloists, conductors, and musical groups from the USA, Norway, France, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Georgia took part in the festival.

As part of the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azerbaijan's historical and strategic city of Shusha played host to a splendid open-air concert.

The Azerbaijani State Folk Instruments Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev performed a spectacular concert program.

The concert program featured Uzeyir Hajibayli's Koroglu Overture as well as musical works by students of the genius composer. The soloist of the open-air concert was People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli.