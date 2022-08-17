Azerbaijan pays tribute to prominent national singer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Muslim Magomayev would have turned 80 years today. Named the "King of Songs", he always mesmerized the overjoyed audience with his fascinating baritone.

Muslim Magomayev's music takes a special place in the history of the Azerbaijani culture.

The legendary singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

Muslim Magomayev's grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, Magomayev first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.

A number of events have been organized in Azerbaijan and Russia to celebrate Muslim Magomayev's 80th anniversary.

Green Theater Concert Complex

The Green Theater Concert Complex in Baku will host a concert dedicated to the musician on August 17.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Azar Zeynalov, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Emin, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artist Azar Rza, People's Artist of Bashkortostan Askar Abdrazakov, People's Artists of Georgia Nani Bregvadze, Vakhtang Kikabidze, Italian tenor Alessandro Safina, soloist of the Nuremberg Opera Theater, laureate of the 1st Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest Javid Samadov, Russian Honored Artist Yana Malikayeva and other performers will perform at the memorial evening organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Heydar Aliyev Palace

The Heydar Aliyev Palace will host another concert dedicated to the prominent singer on October 25.

Famous pop singer Emin Agalarov (EMIN) will perform as a special guest at the concert which marks the 80th anniversary of the famous singer and composer. It should be noted that the composition "Blue Eternity" by the legendary Muslim Magomayev occupies a special place in EMIN's repertoire.

The songs from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire will be performed by well-known artists during the concert to be held within the framework of the "Everlasting Songs" project.

TV series and documentaries

Russia's Channel One has started to air the eight-episode film about Azerbaijan's prominent singer Muslim Magomayev. The first episode was aired on August 15.

The film, titled "Magomayev" tells the beautiful love story of Muslim Magomayev and opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya. All the events in the film are taking place in the late 1960s early 1970s. The shooting took place in Moscow and Baku.

The main roles in the TV series were played by Milosh Bikovich and Irina Antonenko. The film cast also included Ksenia Babkina, Svetlana Ustinova, Maria Shalayeva, Nikita Tarasov, Alena Ivchenko, Maxim Lagashkin, and others.

The film was directed by Dmitry Tyurin and Roman Prigunov, scriptwriters - Daria Vorotintseva and Nina Shulika. It was shot by the media companies Mediaslovo and Amedia Production.

Moreover, Russia's Channel One will broadcast a documentary "Muslim Magomayev. The Best Voice of the Earth" on August 21. The film will be aired at 11:15 (Baku time).