Young talents awarded in Baku

The Nizami Cinema Center has hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the Golden Kids Awards 2022, Azernews reports.

Golden Kids Awards 2022 has been held in the country since 2018 to mark the International Day of Children.

The 4th Golden Kids Awards was dedicated to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

First of all, Elnur Mammadov and the Children's Choir of the Music School No. 35 performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

In their remarks, the president of the Azerbaijani Volunteers' Public Union, Imamaddin Guliyev, the author of the project and head of the Volunteers' Union Culture and Arts Department pianist, and composer Ulviya Babirli noted that the main goal of the Golden Kids Awards is to discover young talents and develop their potential.

The award ceremony was attended by MPs Konul Nurullayeva, Vugar Iskandarov, Mushfig Jafarov, Nagif Hamzayev, director of the Initiatives and Projects Center Jeyhun Osmanli, director of the Culture Ministry's Musical Department, Vugar Gumbatov, members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Pasha Galbinur and Shahin Musaoghlu, director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Anargizi, People's Artists Tunzala Aghayeva, Fidan Hajiyeva and Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artist Eteri Jafarova, Honored Cultural Worker Leyla Guliyeva, Eurovision winner 2011 Eldar Gasimov, Rovshan Aghayev, Sevinj Aghassiyeva, Aziz Aliyev, Lyubov Morgunova, Vusala Seid and others.

The 5-16 years old contestants were awarded special prizes in various nominations for vocal, folk, pop, classical, instrumental, visual, dance, theatrical, and cinematic arts.

The best contestants were determined based on the results of the past year for active and successful activities.

The hosts for the awarding ceremony were Jeyhun Gasanli and Elnara Sadigova.

