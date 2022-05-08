Mugham Center expands ties with Japan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center director, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, has met Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada to discuss prospects of cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of joint cultural projects with the Japanese embassy in Baku.

People's Artist Murad Huseynov spoke about the Mugham Center's projects implemented within the international partnership.

At the meeting, Huseynov noted that Japanese musicians had repeatedly performed on the International Mugham Center's stage.

In 2014, the music band VA-LIGA shared the stage with mugham singers. In 2018, renowned Japanese shakuhachi player Yosuke Irie gave a concert at the Mugham Center.

Shakuhachi is a traditional Japanese bamboo flute. It was originally introduced from China into Japan in the 6th century and underwent a resurgence in the early Edo period.

Irie's musical style combines traditional and modern playing techniques, creating a wonderful sound.

Japanese ambassador Junichi Wada spoke about the embassy's cultural plans for the near future, expressing interest in further expanding contacts in the field of music. He stressed the importance of holding further joint cultural events.

Earlier, Murad Huseynov received Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas.

The Mugham Center's director informed the diplomat about the institution's activities.

He provided insight into the Mugham Center's ongoing projects and concerts held as part of international cooperation. The sides exchanged views on joint cultural projects.

Notably, the Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The center's director also met the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art, Saibjan Begmatov, to discuss partnerships in various areas.

The parties reached an agreement to form a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed potential areas of collaboration, such as the promotion of national music and the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, also known as Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement on the exchange of experience between researchers from the two countries was reached.