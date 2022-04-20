CinemaHit show to be held in capital

By Azernews





CinemaHit show will be presented at Nizami Cinema Center on April 23.

The multimedia show will feature soundtracks to the most popular films of Azerbaijani and world cinema performed by the Avanqard chamber orchestra in new arrangement.

Musical works from films that won great love and sympathy will be accompanied by a bright performance of dance numbers, choreographic compositions and fragments from cartoons.

The main goal of the project is the formation of a new artistic taste among the audience, the introduction of new trends in the field of concert activity.

Notably, CinemaHit is organized by Art-East Media Group with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm studio.

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

The orchestra has taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. Its repertoire includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

The show included choreographic numbers and theatrical special effects.

In February, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra presented a fascinating "CinemaHit" show in Baku.

The colorful show took place at the State Security Service's Culture Center.

In 2021, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with a stunning show "Music Projector".

