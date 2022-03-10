Stars of year awarded in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Hilton Baku Hotel has hosted the Star of the Year Awards 2022.

Founded in 2017 in Istambul, Enes Furkan Bilgichli (Turkey), the prize is awarded for achievements in various art, culture, public life, mass media, education, science, medicine, fashion industry, business, tourism and sports.

Black Blue Media and Caspian Events Group organized awarding ceremony was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan

The project managers are Furkan Bilgichli (Turkey), Ilmirza Agabekov (Azerbaijan).

The prize winners included Eurovision participant Samira Efendi, TV presenter Saleh Bagirov, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov, professor Irada Hajiyeva, executive director of the Europe Azerbaijan school Francesco Bankini, food blogger Elmira Gadimova, singer Ayaz Babayev and others.

The laureates were presented with statuettes and certificates of appreciation.

The awarding ceremony was followed by a spectacular show hosted by Honored Artist Elnur Karimov

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.