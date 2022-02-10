National conductor shines at int'l opera festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" has been staged at the Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival.

By the decision of the leadership of the Kazan Academic State Opera House, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev was invited to conduct the production.

The play takes special place in the theater's repertoire and attracts a wide audience.

Aida, an Ethiopian princess, is captured and brought into slavery in Egypt.

A military commander, Radames, struggles to choose between his love for her and his loyalty to the Pharaoh. To complicate the story further, Radames is loved by the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris, although he does not return the feeling.

The leading roles were performed by famous opera singers, soloists of various opera houses of the world, including the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Mannheim National Opera (Germany), baritone Avaz Abdullayev. The People's Artist of Azerbaijan performed the part of Amonasro.

The performance was a resounding success and aroused great enthusiasm among opera lovers.

At the end of the opera, the audience gave a standing ovation to all the participants in the production.