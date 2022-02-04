National films to be shown in Moscow

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry and Moscow cinema "Illusion" invite cinema fans to enjoy Azerbaijani films.

The retrospective of Azerbaijani cinema will be shown on February 7-15.

The program offers a broad view of the development of Azerbaijani cinematography: from silent films to the work of contemporary directors who have received recognition at international film festivals.

"This is the first large-scale retrospective of Azerbaijani cinematography in the history of modern Russia. More than half of the films will be shown from 35 mm film from the archive. These films are almost impossible to see on the big screen, so the audience is in for a real movie festival," he added.

The program features 20 films, including comedies, thrillers, fairy tales, detective stories, film stories, love stories, social dramas and surreal parables. The films cover the period from 1935 to the present day.

As part of the film screenings, there will be meetings with directors, film critics, art critics, among them - honored artists Ayaz Salaev, Jahangir Selimkhanov, as well as Ph.D. Teymur Daimi.

The program of the retrospective included the following films - "The Violent Band", "By the Very Blue Sea", "Magic Robe", "On the Distant Shores", "Strange Time", "Bat", "All for the Best", "In this Southern City", "Equal Bread", "I Remember You, Teacher", "Interrogation", "The Devil Under the Windshield", "Seven Days After the Murder", "Fisherman's Daughter", "From Death to Death", "Salt, Pepper To Taste", "Towards Evening" and "Inner Island".

More than half of the retrospectives of films will be shown from 35 mm film from the archive of the Russian State Film Fund, digital copies are provided by the Azerbaijan State Film Fund.