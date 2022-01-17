Honored Artists captivate opera lovers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" has been staged at the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Ramil Gasimov (Alfredo) and Inara Babayeva (Violetta) performed the main roles in the production. Ramil Gasimov performed the role of Alfred for the first time.

They shared the same stage with Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Inara Babayeva, People's Artists Ali Askarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov Tural Aghasiyev and the theater's leading soloists Nina Markova (Flora), Mahir Taghizadeh and Sabina Bagirova.

The opera production was staged under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, choirmaster is the Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

La Traviata

"La Traviata" is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camélias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The opera was originally titled Violetta, after the main character. It was first performed on 6 March 1853 at La Fenice opera house in Venice.

The events in the production take place in Paris in the middle of the 19th century, when Violetta Valery fell in love with Alfredo Germont.

Alfredo has long been in love with Violetta. He convinces her to change her lifestyle and leave with him. Violetta followed Alfredo's persuasion.

However, happiness does not last long, society with its moral principles stands up against lovers. In addition, Violetta's fatal illness destroys all dreams of happiness ...

The production aroused great interest among the audience which included prominent public figures, famous representatives of culture and numerous fans of opera art.

Ramil Gasimov (Alfredo) and Inara Babayeva (Violetta) showed the wide range of feelings on the stage which varied from grief and suffering to tenderness and love. They amazed the audience not only with magnificent vocal abilities, but with brilliant acting.

In general, all opera singers who performed on the stage captivated the opera lovers with their beautiful voices.

The orchestra under the direction of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fahraddin Karimov sounded very beautiful.

Colorful costumes and scenery made the opera production unforgettable for all spectators.

