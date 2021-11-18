Baku to host charitable photo exhibition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ramin Aslanov's photo works will be exhibited at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 23.

The main goal of the project is to support talented youth, form aesthetic taste and show the beauty of Azerbaijan.

All proceeds from the sale of works will be transferred to the YASHAT Foundation.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation's work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

YASHAT receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

The exhibition will be followed by a concert. The music pieces by a prominent composer People's Artist Jahangir Jahangirov will be performed as part of the event.