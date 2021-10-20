State Choir Capella shines at international festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Choir Capella has successfully performed at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert program was held within the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists.

The Choir Capella performed music pieces of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Giuseppe Verdi, Alexander Borodin and many others under the baton of People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

The choirmaster of the program was Honored artist Yuliana Kukhmazova. The State Choir Capella were accompanied by talented pianist Saida Taghizade.

The soloists were People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, as well as Nigar Tagiyeva and Adil Akhundov.

Their magnificent performance left an indelible impression on the audience.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will last until October 20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society host numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

