Baku Music Academy marks its centenary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Gala concert timed to the100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The event was attended by the professors and students of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

Before the concert program, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva addressed the event.

In her speech, Zahra Guliyeva noted Hajibayli's contribution to Azerbaijan's music history, including the creation of the first opera in the East and Islamic World and the establishment of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

Many outstanding composers and musicians graduated from the State Conservatory. They successfully represent Azerbaijan at republican and international music contests.

Next, a congratulatory letter from the rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, professor Adalat Muradov was read by the university employee Ramil Jabbarov.

The State Symphony Orchestra opened the gala concert under the baton of the People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

The orchestra performed Uzeyir Hajibayli's overture from "Koroghlu" opera.

People's artist Samir Jafarov (tenor) was invited to the stage to sing Hajibayli's romance "Sevgili Janan" and aria from Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca".

People's Artists Yegana Akhundova and Murad Huseynov performed Francis Poulenc's Concerto For Two Pianos and Orchestra.

Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov mesmerized the audience with an aria of Georg Friedrich's opera "Rinaldo" under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbayli and People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade performed Sergei Rachmaninoff's Suite for Two Pianos and Orchestra.

In the end, the State Symphony Orchestra performed Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijan Capriccio".

The concert aroused great public interest. The audience gave musicians a storm of applause.