Shusha Musical Drama Theater gets ready for new season

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Shusha State Musical Drama Theater will open the 148th season on October 9.

The theater team will please the audience with new play "The Rabbit's Birthday", written by Khanimana Alibeyli.

The Rabbit's Birthday is directed by Honored Artist Logman Karimov, production designer is Valeh Mammadov.

The play will bring together Ayshan Mirzaeva, Gulara Mammadova, Gunel Imanova and others.

Altai Mammadov's performance "Madman Domrul" will also be staged on the same day.

"Madman Domrul" is directed by Honored Artist Logman Karimov, production designer is Valeh Mammadov.

The starring are Honored Artist Azad Mammadov, actors Mammad Mammadov, Pustakhanum Zeynalova, Zahra Salayeva, etc.

Shusha Musical Drama Theater has been operating since 1938. In 1992, the theater moved to Baku due to the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

In 2018, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater opened its doors after the major reconstruction.

The reconstruction works were commissioned by the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

On the second floor there are rooms for sound and light operators, a film projection room. The stage was reconstructed as well. The building was provided with new telecommunication systems.

The theater successfully stages works of such prominent figures as Fatali Akhundov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Jafar Jabbarly, Samad Vurgun, etc.