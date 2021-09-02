Baku Book Center to join round table in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center will represent Azerbaijan at the round table "Modern Book Distribution. Experience of Booksellers in Russia and the CIS".

The round table will gather experts from Russia and the CIS countries to discuss the state of the book market in the Commonwealth countries. The event will take place at the Moscow House of Books on September 10.

The director of the Baku Book Center, writer Gunel Anargizi (Rzayeva) will take part in the round table.

At the end of the discussion, the bookselling enterprises and bookstores - winners of the competition based on the results of work for 2020, will be awarded with diplomas of the CIS Executive Committee.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."