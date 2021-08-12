Islamic heritage. Juma Mosque

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has released a video dedicated to Juma Mosque in Baku as part of the project "Let's know our Islamic heritage".

The mosque was built in the 15th century on the site of an ancient fire temple. A magnificent minaret was constructed at the northern wall of the mosque.

The vertical minaret and the conical dome enriched the mosque's architecture with new elements.

There are small yards between the worship hall and the minarets. The most ancient part of the mosque is a square-shaped worship room.

This stylistic trend is also brilliantly reflected in the Shirvanshahs' Palace. The mosque has been rebuilt several times.

There are traces of a Zoroastrian temple at the site. Some scientists believe that the Juma Mosque was built on the remains of a temple of fire-worshippers.

Notably, the Culture Ministry has previously released videos about Bibiheybat Mosque and Imamzadeh Mausoleum.

A series of videos provided insight into the religious monuments.

The Culture Ministry has also launched the "Know your Christian heritage" project, covering the history of state-protected churches and other temples in Azerbaijan.

The videos dedicated to the Albanian church in Sheki's Kish village, the Alban-Udi Chotari church in Gabala's Nij village, the 19th Kurmyuk temple in Gakh region, the Albanian church (Three Saints Church) and German Lutheran Church in Sheki, Orthodox church in Ganja as well as the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku were also released as part of the project.