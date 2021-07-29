Famous opera singer performs at Mariinsky Theater

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous opera singer Yusif Eyvazov (tenor) has successfully performed at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan played the role of Herman in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera "The Queen of Spades"

The opera is a classic short story by Aleksandr Pushkin, published in 1834.

The story was the basis of the operas "The Queen of Spades (1890)" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "La dame de pique (1850)" by Fromental Halévy and "Pique Dame (1864") by Franz von Suppé.

"This night was so special. Thanks the Mariinsky Theater for this great opportunity to make music with such a talented and great artists. Singing "Pique Dame" for me is always happiness and big challenge...," Eyvazov wrote on Instagram.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.