Opera singer shines at festival in Ukraine

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova has successfully represented the country at the 8th International Music Festival "O-FEST-2021" in Ukraine.

The festival brought together opera singers from 11 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Lithuania , Moldova, Ukraine and Slovenia, Trend Life reported.

Nargiz Karimova (lyric soprano) thrilled the listeners with Teodora's aria from Imre Kalman's operetta "Mister X" and Andrea Bocelli`s "Con te partirò". Her performance was met with a storm of applause.

The opera singer took part in the festival at his invitation and with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine. The opera singer has performed at the festival for the fourth time.

О-FEST has been held since 2013 by People's Artist of Ukraine Bogdan Strutinsky. The festival features multiple concerts of acclaimed musicians and ensembles, workshops, exhibitions and numerous presentations.




