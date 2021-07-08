Hungarian composer's legacy highlighted in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has solemnly marked the 140th anniversary of the Hungarian composer Bela Bartok.

The event was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions, culture and science figures, including president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, People's Writer Elchin Efendiyev, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, diplomat Hasan Hasanov, writer Gunel Rzayeva, Ph.D. in art history Gulnara Khalilova and others.

At the opening ceremony, Gunay Afandiyeva informed the guests about the composer's rich legacy.

In her speech, president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the Hungarian composer was also known as a musical ethnographer who deeply studied folk art. He was one of the most famous researchers of Eastern European and Turkic folklore in Europe.

Through his collection and analytical study of folk music, he was one of the founders of comparative musicology, which later became ethnomusicology. In his research, Bela Bartok drew attention to the similarities between Hungarian and Turkish music.

"The closeness of the Turkic and Hungarian cultures throughout history has contributed to the close ties between the Turks and Hungarians. The very name of the country clearly demonstrates this connection. The whole world calls the Magyar country - Hungary - the Land of the Huns," she added.

Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Sederkenyi thanked Gunay Afandiyeva for organizing the evening and stressed the importance of the event in further developing cultural ties between peoples.

"Hungary has been an observer country of the International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage for two years. Now we are deepening our cooperation with the Turkic world. The Turkic-speaking peoples are our close friends as we share the same historical and cultural origin," said the diplomat

Noting that Bela Bartok studied scientific literature and the Turkic language in Budapest, the Ambassador added that the composer also researched the collection of folk music recordings collected by the Istanbul Conservatory from Turkish folk performers.

Furthermore, Dede Gorgud Chamber Orchestra performed the composer`s works "Divertimento for String Orchestra" and "Romanian folk dances".

Dede Gorgud Chamber Orchestra was created under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to promote Turkic culture in the international arena. The artistic director and conductor of the orchestra is People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Yalchin Adigozalov.

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.