Zhara Music Festival to be held in Baku next summer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With its spectacular concerts, Zhara Music Festival 2022 will be held in Baku next summer.

The large-scale event will take place on the shore of the Caspian Sea on July 27-31, 2022.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of more than 200 artists from Russia and the CIS countries.

This summer, Zhara ?nternational Music Festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary in Moscow.

The gala event is expected to take place in the Luzhniki Olympic Complex on June 23-27.

The music festival will feature numerous concerts with more than 200 pop singers from the CIS countries.

The festival's fifth edition was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The music festival will open with the greatest hits. On the second day of the festival, viewers will enjoy a creative evening by Dmitry Malikov, as well as hits of the 2000s performed by pop singers.

The festival will also feature creative evenings of Igor Nikolaev (June 25), Yuri Antonov (June 26), a concert of young singers and much more.

Zhara International Music Festival will be aired on Russian Channel One. Note that tickets that were purchased earlier can be exchanged for new dates in Moscow, saved for the next festival in Baku. For more information, please visit the festival's website.

The music festival is co-organized by Emin Aghalarov, Russia's Honored Artist Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

Many famous singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival`s previous editions.