Art works of national artists on display in St. Petersburg

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art works of Azerbaijani artists have been displayed at St. Petersburg House of Nationalities.

The main goal of the project is to encourage creativity in young artists, thereby creating a kind of creative bridge between generations and countries, Trend Life reported.

In their remarks, the head of the Interethnic relations Department at the St. Petersburg House of Nationalities Galina Ponomareva, chairman of the National Cultural Association of Friends of Azerbaijanis "Nakhchivan" Idris Gahramanov and co-chairman Mamed Mammadov, artist Vugar Mammadov stressed that the exhibition serves as a cultural bridge between countries.

The exhibition titled "Invisible Conversation of the Soul" features paintings by talented artists Narzade Ansarov, Vugar Mammadov, Khan Abdurragimov, Sokhrab Davudov, Khagan Bayramov, Samir Rakhmanov, Kurban Makhmudov, Fikrat Rasulov and Tariyel Naghiyev, who studied at the Russia's most prestigious universities such as the Saint Petersburg Academy of Arts, the Saint Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design and others.

The paintings are inspired by the austere beauty and cultural space of St. Petersburg. Colorful paintings of national artists aroused great interest among art lovers.

The event was followed by music performances.

The exhibition "Invisible Conversation of the Soul" will run until May 5.