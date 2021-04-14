Azerbaijan, Turkey mull cultural ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed cultural cooperation.

During the meeting with Turkish Ambassador Erkan Ozoral, Culture Minister Anar Karimov praised the fraternal ties between the two countries. Noting Turkey's solidarity with Azerbaijan in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, Karimov thanked Ankara for the full diplomatic support provided to Baku.

Anar Karimov Karimov stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation with Turkey in the field of culture and exchange of experience in various fields. He noted that cooperation with Turkey is of great importance in promoting the victory in the Great Patriotic War both at the highest level in the Turkic world and at the international level.

The Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations between the two countries in all areas, including culture. He emphasized that Turkey has been supporting Azerbaijan's fight for the country's territorial integrity.

Erkan Ozoral noted that he would further take an active part in the development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Notably, Azerbaijan and Turkey have recently agreed on expanding cooperation in cultural fields. The discussions were held in the field of cultural heritage, libraries, music, theater, museums, cinema, etc.

The two countries are expected to exchange experience in the field of digitalization and new management in the field of creative industries. Moreover, Azerbaijan and Turkey are planning to hold joint projects to promote a common historical heritage and values.