Opera Theater pays tribute to Black January martyrs

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will pay tribute to the memory of the victims of Black January.

"Intizar" opera by the Azerbaijani composer, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers Franghiz Ali-Zadeh will be shown virtually on January 20.

The libretto of the opera, written by the rector of the Baku branch of Moscow State University, Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences, academician Nargiz Pashayeva is infused with the deep philosophy.

"Intizar" is an opera about the history and events in Karabakh. The opera tells about the struggle between good and evil, the death of innocent people.

The 20th of January, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days for the country.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.