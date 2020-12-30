Azerbaijani soldiers show their music talents

By Azernews





Azerbaijani soldiers continue to show their music talents. The soldiers have recently mesmerized the listeners with Muslim Magomayev's song "Azerbaijan".

They also brilliantly performed Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin" and even the soundtrack of the "Pirates of the Caribbean".

Notably, the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

The Defense Ministry earlier made public an updated list of the martyred servicemen buried by December 28 that made up 2,823.

The ministry said that the work is underway to find over 30 servicemen considered as missing and identify over 50 soldiers.

Azerbaijan keeps in its focus the treatment and recovery of servicemen who were wounded in the 44-day war.



