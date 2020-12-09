Culture Ministry presents patriotic art project

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has released a video dedicated to art project "Create for sake of our Army".

The contest invited participants to create handmade works, samples of decorative and applied art, to shot music and dance performances as well as to write poems. The project was presented at the National Art Museum this October.

The art works created within the framework of the project will be handed over to the Azerbaijani soldiers defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, the Culture Ministry also launched "Stay at home, create at home" project, supported by a number of government agencies and non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan.

The art contest was focused on production of handicrafts, paintings and music, design, video, photographs, creative technology, created by Azerbaijani citizens at home during coronavirus pandemic.

It was noted that more than 4,500 users from Baku and the country's regions shared their paintings, music pieces and other art works on social networks under the hashtag "Evd? qal, evd? yarat!".

In general, the contest "Stay at home, create at home" covered more than 70,000 people. The contest winners were awarded a special diploma and a cash prize.