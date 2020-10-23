Mugham Center appeals to international partners

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has applead to international organizations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Center expressed its protest against Armenia`s aggresion against Azerbaijan. The statement was sent to international partners of the Mugham Center.

As result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces against our country and the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements from heavy artillery, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Serious damage was inflicted on civilian objects, residential buildings, various structures, including material cultural heritage.

The Mugham Center has also donated money from the monthly salary of its employees.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Mugham Center is planning to hold multiple virtual projects such as online conferences and lectures.

The International Mugham Center is also actively expanding its international relations with foreign partners.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.



