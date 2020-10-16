ADFA presents stunning camo outfits

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association (AFDA) has presented a social project in support of the National Army fighting for the liberation of the country's territories occupied by Armenia.

The project was implemented with the support of Gilan Tekstil Park? and GiLTEX.

Five famous local designers have united their efforts to make unique museum outfits from the camouflage fabric.

The initiative brought together fashion designers Zumrud Mirzaliyeva, Gunel Behbudova, Nigar Kalbiyeva, Sabina Zulalova and UVENTA.

"Thus, emphasizing the idea that even though we dream of peace as a nation, but if someone claims our legitimate lands - we are ready for war. As you know, Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and has been under the occupation of Armenia for almost 30 years, and therefore the counter-offensive operation of our glorious army to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh and seven occupied regions around it could not leave us indifferent, " ADFA head Aysel Huseynova told Trend Life.

The collection will also be presented at international exhibitions.

It should be noted that ADFA focuses on making Azerbaijan one of the most influential countries in the fashion industry.

The Association gives rise to original and innovative designers with creative brands of the fashion industry.

ADFA contributes to the development of the Azerbaijani fashion industry, by developing communication and cooperation between fashion designers and related structures. It aims at strengthening the importance of national fashion designers at the local market.















