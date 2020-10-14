National musicians release new music video

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singers Azad Shabanov and Javid Mammadov have released a music video "Greetings from Karabakh (Letter)".

The music video was shot in honor of Azerbaijani servicemen, who are defending the country's territorial integrity and liberating its occupied territories.

The author of lyrics and music is Javid Mammadov. The singer participated in Voice Azerbaijan and Voice Ukraine singing show competitions.

The music was arranged by Eshgin Aghayev, sound producer- Ismayil Askarov, mastering-Oleg Naumov, director-Farhad Ali, musical accompaniment - Ismayil Yagubov (guitar), Gennady Yugai (bass guitar), Abbas Aliyev (kamancha).

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27, 2020.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, the Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.



