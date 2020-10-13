Winner of one-act play contest announced

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilov

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has announced the winner of a one-act play competition.

The contest titled "Together we are strong" was held at the initiative of Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators in partnership with Sabail Executive Power, Association of UNESCO clubs in Azerbaijan, ASAN Volunteers, ASAN Radio and the "Azerbaijan" magazine.

The main objective of the competition is to reflect problems caused by coronavirus pandemic through art.

Young authors showed great interest in the project. All works submitted for the competition were evaluated by the jury.

According to the results of the competition, the first place went to screenwriter Parviz Seidli for his play "Angel" to be staged in future. Also, the work will be published in the "Azerbaijan" magazine.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24 amid sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country.

Quarantine in the country was extended till November 2. During this time, buses and metros will be prohibited from running on Saturdays and Sundays.

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectator plays an important role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic taste of the young generation. The theater has won a great sympathy for art lovers.

Baku Children's Theater officially started its activity on September 20, 1928. The first actors and directors of the theater were Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev and others.

The theater's Russian section started operating on November 6, 1928 with the play "Five People" by N.Smirnov and S.Serbakov. Azerbaijani section welcomed theater lovers on January 30, 1930 with the play "Against Red tie” by N.Ivanter.

From July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed to "Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators".

The theater was awarded with the best antique performance at the 12th International Festival of Antique Art held in Simferopol, performing G. Figueredo's "Aesop".

The actors also successfully performed "Othello" in the 32nd International Fajr Festival held in Iran. The theatre actively participates in the propaganda of the cultural achievements of Azerbaijan.