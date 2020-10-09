Famous conductor supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous conductor and musician Turan Manafzade has expressed her support to Azerbaijan in its fight against Armenian invaders.

Notably, Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

In her speech, the musician paid tribute to brave Azerbaijani soldiers who died in harsh battles for liberation of the country's occupied territories.

Manafzade expressed her gratitude to Turkey and all countries who support Azerbaijan's fair position. Her appeal was aired on Turkish channels.

Turan Manafzade breaks down all musical boundaries as a female conductor.

Manafzade graduated from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, where she studied in piano class of associate professor Nurferi Onur. Afterwards, she continued her education in the class of Italian conductor Antonio Pirolli.

Today, Turan Manafzade is known worldwide as an incredibly talented pianist and conductor who actively promotes Azerbaijan's rich music.

She has successfully performed in many countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Austria, Romania and Germany.

Manafzade is a winner of multiple prizes at international music competitions in Turkey such as Galleria Piano Competition in Istanbul (2004). In 2017, she was named Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

The musician is also planning to compose and record more music. Her new piano pieces will be soon released at all digital platforms.



