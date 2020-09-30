Take a journey to the world of fairy tales!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center and Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia invites you to take a wonderful journey to Azerbaijani fairy tales.

Initiated by the Russian State Children's Library, the project "Fabulous Azerbaijan" was held as part of the library's series of interactive events "Hello, neighbor!", dedicated to the culture of different peoples.

As part of the project, social network users have a chance to enjoy Azerbaijani folk tales together with famous actors, writers and public figures, including People's Artists of Azerbaijan Mabud Maharramov and Mehriban Zaki, Honored Artist, TV presenter Nargiz Jalilova, historian Fuad Akhundov, director of the Baku Book Center , writer, publicist Gunel Rzayeva, actor and director Kamran Aghabalayev

The project will last until October 3. The event starts at 21:00. The project is available on social networks of Baku Book Center and the Russian State Children's Library.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."