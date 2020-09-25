Maestro Niyazi's heritage highlighted at virtual conference

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani-Turkish cultural relations have been discussed at international conference. The virtual conference was timed to the 108th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani conductor and composer, Azertag reported.

Speaking at the event, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that Niyazi left a deep mark on the culture of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world.

She emphasised that the name of Niyazi is always treated with love, both in Azerbaijan and in Turkey. Afandiyeva spoke about the relationship between national leader Heydar Aliyev and Niyazi, as well as the opening ceremony of the monument to Niyazi three years ago in Baku with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

In her remarks, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation touched upon Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

"Today we are proud to talk about the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in all spheres - political, social, cultural and others. I can say with confidence that Niyazi is one of those personalities who laid the traditions of Azerbaijani-Turkish cultural relations," she added.

She also proposed to publish under the auspices of the Foundation the book "Niyazi and Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural relations" based on the materials of the conference, as well as materials stored in the archives of Azerbaijani and Turkish museums.

Scientists and specialists from Azerbaijan and Turkey who took part in the international scientific and practical conference included Director of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, Honored Worker of Culture, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Associate Professor Alla Bayramova, Professor of Istanbul University Fethi Gedikli, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Sociology of Uskudar University, Professor Abulfaz Suleymanli, Director of the Niyazi House Museum and Honored Worker of Culture Rza Bayramov, Master of Musicology at the State Conservatory of Istanbul University Ecem Tugce Akbulud, composer Sara Dilruba.

The speakers stressed the major role of Maestro Niyazi in the establishment and development of Turkish-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

Memories of Niyazi sent to the conference by famous Turkish pianist Idil Biret were read at the event.

Niyazi, a descendant of the famous musical dynasty, has become Azerbaijan's first professional conductor to gain international recognition.

A legendary conductor was born in Tbilisi on August 20, 1912. Niyazi Hajibeyov grew up in an extraordinarily musical family. Since his childhood, Niyazi was surrounded by some of Azerbaijan's greatest musicians.

His father, Zulfugar Hajibeyov (1884-1950), was one of the founders of the Musical Theater in Azerbaijan.

Niyazi was also the nephew of Uzeyir Hajibeyli (1885-1948), the founder of the Azerbaijani classical music.

He studied at the Gnessin Music School in Moscow in 1925-1926. In 1929-30 Niyazi studied at the Central Musical Technical School in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), but dropped out due to health problems. He returned to Baku in 1931. Right after that he was sent to Dagestan where he met his future wife Hajar khanum. Her family would not approve of the marriage. So she and Niyazi decided to run away and secretly married. They lived a very difficult yet fulfilling life.

Despite all difficulties, the great love of his wife gave him strengths and inspired to create most of his masterpieces, which contributed to Azerbaijan's and the world musical treasury.

The first great success came to Niyazi in 1938 at the Days of Azerbaijani Art in Moscow. He conducted Uzeyir Hajibeyov's operas, "Koroglu" (The Blind Man's Son) as well as Muslim Magomayev's opera "Nargiz".

Niyazi's incredible ability as a conductor was innate.

He was the conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Symphony orchestra for 46 years.

His orchestra accompanied such legendary singers as Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov and other outstanding performers.

Niyazi’s most significant works include the opera "Khosrow and Shirin" (1942), and the ballet "Chitra" (1960). His symphonic mugham "Rast" achieved worldwide popularity and was included to the repertoire of many symphony orchestras around the world.

He also wrote a number of major epic pieces in the 1940s.His military-themed music "Memoirs" and "In the battle" were included in the program of the Decade of music of the Transcaucasian republics in 1944.

The maestro was honored as the People's Artist of the USSR (1959) and received the USSR State Prize (1951 and 1952) and highest title of the USSR, the Hero of Labor (1982).

The Home-Museum of the legendary conductorwas founded in 1994 by the Decree and personal involvement of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.







